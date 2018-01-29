Active shooter training exercises Monday at Navy installations

File: Flag for the United States Navy. (Photo: Ruskpp, Ruskpp)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, and other Navy installations up and down the coast will hold an active shooter drill on Monday.

The exercise is called "Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain." The goal is to train sailors to respond to a threat.

The operation is a two-part, anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all continental United States (CONUS) Navy installations.

Officials tell us there may be traffic back-ups near the base gates. Nearby residents may also see and hear security activities related to the drill.

