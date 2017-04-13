Admiral: Relocating aircraft carrier 'very difficult'

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk won't be losing any aircraft carriers any time soon.
According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the Navy's top admiral, John Richardson, said it's very difficult to find money to relocate a ship.
The Navy has expressed interest in dispersing carriers along the East Coast, so they're not all in Norfolk. But, officials say it's unlikely because of the budget.
Originally, the Navy wanted to upgrade Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Florida, to host nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
Experts say that move could have cost Hampton Roads around 10,000 jobs.
