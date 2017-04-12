Atlantic Trident 17: U.S. Air Force trains with France, UK

(Photo: U.S. Air Force)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Every day, our military must be ready for combat and to possibly work side-by-side with other countries.

Throughout the month of April, the U.S. Air Force is training with military members from France and England at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The base is working to advance its fighter jets. The exercise, called Atlantic Trident 17, will test some countries' most advanced fighter jets and their pilots.

Some RAF Eurofighter Typhoons have already arrived at the base to begin training alongside the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighters. More should arrive by April 15, along with the French Air Force's Dassault Rafale jets.

Exercises began Wednesday and will continue through the rest of the month.

