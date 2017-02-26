Bataan Amphibious Ready Group sets out on seven-month deployment

USS Carter Hall departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (Photo: U.S. Navy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines serving in the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are set to deploy over the next few days.

Navy officials said the USS Mesa Verde deployed Saturday from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, with the USS Carter Hall deploying from Nation Station Norfolk.

The USS Bataan is set to deploy Tuesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

Crews will conduct a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations crisis response, theater security cooperation, and provide a forward naval presence in Europe and the Middle East.

