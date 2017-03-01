USS Bataan setting out on 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines serving in the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are shipping off on a seven-month deployment.
Navy officials said the USS Mesa Verde deployed Saturday from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, with the USS Carter Hall deploying from Nation Station Norfolk.
The USS Bataan itself is deploying on Wednesday morning from Naval Station Norfolk.
Crews will conduct a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations crisis response, theater security cooperation, and provide a forward naval presence in Europe and the Middle East.
PHOTOS: Bataan Amphibious Ready Group deploys from Norfolk
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs