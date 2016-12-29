Carrier Air Wing Three returns to Hampton Roads

Carrier Air Wing Three (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 200 Sailors in Carrier Air Wing Three returned to Hampton Roads today, just in time to ring in the New Year with their families.

The group is returning after a seven-month deployment aboard the Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Carrier Air Wing Three left their home bases Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Norfolk Chambers Field, NAS Jacksonville, Fl., NAS Lemoore, Ca., and NAS Whidbey Island, Wa. June 1, as part of Carrier Strike Group 10 and headed for the Mediterranean Sea and the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.

While on station, the group conducted maritime and theater security cooperation efforts and missions supporting Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria, according to the U.S. Navy.

During the course of the seven-month deployment, Carrier Air Wing Three made 12,280 flights totaling 33,395 flight hours, which included over 9,000 aircraft launches and over 13,000 arrested landings, Navy officials said.

Carrier Air Wing Three returned Thursday morning to Naval Air Station Oceana and Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk.

