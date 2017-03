The change of command ceremony for the CO for Naval Station Norfolk on Aug. 7, 2015 (Photo: Carl Leimer, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- New leadership is taking over Naval Station Norfolk.

A Change of Command ceremony will take place on Friday morning.

Captain Rich Daniel will serve as the 47th Commanding Officer. He relieves Captain Doug Beaver.

The ceremony will be held at 10 this morning.

