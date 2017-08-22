Chief Petty Officer selectees learn naval history

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 700 of the Navy's new Chief Petty Officer selectees are getting a history lesson over the next few days. The sailors are learning all about naval history at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum.

“Perhaps more than any other program, this signature event embodies our mission to interpret naval history to reinforce the U.S. Navy's proud tradition, heritage, honor and esprit de corps. There is nothing else like it,” stated John Pentangelo, Director, Hampton Roads Naval Museum.

Chief Petty Officers and museum staff are the ones leading the teaching. Robert Harris is a Chief Air Traffic Controller, who brought selectees over from the USS Wasp. Harris talked about some duties Chief Petty Officers are expected to fulfill.

"Leading junior officers, leading sailors, leading duty sections," said Harris. On the importance of knowing naval history, Harris said, "If you don't know where you came from, you can't know where you're going."

Selectees officially become Chief Petty Officer's during a mid-September ceremony.

