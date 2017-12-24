Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns after 45-day deployment

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned on Christmas Eve after finishing a 45-day deployment to the Caribbean Sea, a news release from the Coast Guard said.

The deployment was in support of Operation Unified Resolve, a combined effort between Joint Interagency Task Force South, the Coast Guard and international partners in the Caribbean region to interdict vessels smuggling drugs and illegal migrants to the United States.

Legare's first stop was San Juan, Puerto Rico where crews helped victims of the 2017 Hurricane season. They also visited Bridgetown, Barbados where the crew took part in an international relations event with the Barbados Defense Force.

While on deployment, crews patrolled waters stretching from the Dominican Republic, through the Greater and Lesser Antilles, and as far south as the Dutch Caribbean, Coast Guard officials said.

