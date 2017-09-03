Coast Guard suspends search for two missing N.C. boaters

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WVEC) -- The National Guard has suspended its search for two missing boaters on Sunday.

August 27, the men's capsized boat was discovered near Oak Island, North Carolina. A Coast Guard C-130 Super Hurcules aircraft crew found the boat.

The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the North and South Carolina Coasts.

The two men, Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston North Carolina have not been found.

After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. "We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

