Diminutive drug-sniffing dog training at Norfolk naval base

Pusko, a Military Working Dog (MWD) assigned to Naval Station Norfolk K-9 unit, sits as directed by his Handler. (Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanya Mateo)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - An unusual drug-sniffing dog is joining the ranks of Naval Station Norfolk.

The Virginian Pilot reports Puskos, a 15-pound Jagdterrier, has been in training since January and is expected to be certified to search for narcotics by the end of the month.

His handler, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordyn Japec, says there are less than five small-breed dogs in the Navy.

Puskos is around a fifth the size of most working dogs like German shepherds and Belgian Malinois, and that comes with some advantages. It makes it easier to fit into tight spaces aboard ships and submarines and allows him to be carried down steep stairwells.

Japec says his 2-year-old partner is a little stubborn, just wants to work and "has no fear."

