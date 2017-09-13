Ex-Coast Guardsman from Chesapeake convicted of killing colleague

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A former Coast Guardsman has been convicted of killing a colleague and injuring her wife and a police officer, despite his lawyer's assertions that he is mentally ill.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 33-year-old Adrian Loya was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the elaborately planned attack at a condominium complex in Bourne, Massachusetts, in February 2015. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Loya, of Chesapeake, Virginia, killed 31-year-old Lisa Trubnikova, planting hoax explosive devices to delay the law enforcement response. He also shot Anna Trubnikova and Officer Jared MacDonald.

Loya and Lisa Trubnikova had previously served together.

Loya's attorney said his client didn't understand his actions were wrong. Loya said outside court he is "very, very sorry."

