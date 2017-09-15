Exhibit commemorates Korean War in Norfolk

file image of MacArthur Center (Photo: Alejandro2244 / Public Domain)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The MacArthur Memorial in Norfolk is hosting a three-day outdoor exhibit to commemorate the Korean War.



The exhibit in MacArthur Square features numerous photographs and maps that tell the story of the war fought from 1950 to 1953. Flags honoring the countries that helped the Republic of Korea during and after the conflict are also being displayed. The exhibit opened Thursday and will run through Saturday.



The exhibit is in partnership with The World Peace Freedom United of Seoul, South Korea. It has appeared in many places around the world, including the National Mall in Washington, D.C.



The MacArthur Memorial was founded in 1964 as a museum and archive dedicated to the life of Army General Douglas MacArthur, who is buried in the memorial's rotunda.

