F-22 Raptor team prepares for air shows

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team took to the sky Friday morning at Langley Air Force Base. It was their final rehearsal before heading out west for additional air show training.

The F-22 is the Air Force's fighter jet. The crew travels all around the world to showcase their skills.

"A lot of noise, a lot of speed, and it's really gonna get your blood boiling," said Delmont Benjamin, Master Sergeant. Benjamin plans the shows.

Around 12 people make up the highly-trained team. They are getting ready to head to Arizona for the 2017 Air Combat Command Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course.

"They'll be training with not only the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, but also the F-35 Heritage Flight Team, and then also some historical war birds," said a spokeswoman.

At air shows, crowds get an up close look at what the aircraft can do.

"One of my favorites is the tail slide. So basically the aircraft goes up really high, and it looks like it's kind of falling down," said Benjamin.

