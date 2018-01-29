Tug boats assist the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as it pulls away from the pier February 21, 2013 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan D. McLearnon/U.S. Navy, 2013 U.S. Navy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Florida lawmakers are hustling hard to get one of the aircraft carriers currently homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson are behind the push to move one of the ships to Naval Station Mayport.

The Navy has previously shot down such plans in the past, saying the cost would be too much.

Now the Senators are asking President Trump to step in. They want him to earmark money for the move in next year's defense budget.

We'll find out next month if that will happen.

