Former locally-based USS Porter buzzed by Russian aircraft in Black Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts a sail pass with other participating ships during exercise Sea Shield in the Black Sea on February 10, 2017. (Photo: Seaman Ford Williams)

BLACK SEA (WVEC) -- Some media outlets including United States Naval Institute News said Tuesday that Russian aircraft buzzed guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) in the Black Sea on February 10.

USNI said there were three incidents and that a U.S. European Command spokesman said the Navy considered them "unsafe and unprofessional."

In once case, one of the aircraft came as close as 200 yards.

The destroyer was part of the 10-day Romanian-led multinational Sea Shield 2017 exercise. It left the Black Sea on Feb. 11.

The Porter was based in Hampton Roads until March 2015 when it left Naval Station Norfolk for Rota, Spain.

