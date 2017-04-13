Gerald R. Ford medevacs sailor while conducting sea trials

Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Eliseo Martinez, from Phoenix, Arizona, assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, walks toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (Photo: MC3 Sean Elliott)

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WVEC) -- Days after beginning its sea trials, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) assisted in a medical evacuation of a sailor in need of urgent medical attention.

The US Navy says the Ford received a request from the USS Oak Hill on Tuesday for a medical consultation with the Ford's senior medical officer. After the consultation, the decision was made to evacuate the sailor to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

With the Ford being the closest available responder, an MH-60S helicopter from the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 embarked from the ship to pick up the sailor in distress.

The sailor was successfully transported to NMCP and is listed as being in stable condition.

The Ford is not the first first-in-class ship to provide medical assistance during sea trials. In December 2015, the USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) was in the middle of sea trials when they received a distress call from a fisherman experiencing chest pains off the coast of Maine.

The Zumwalt crew worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to provide prompt medical care.

© 2017 WVEC-TV