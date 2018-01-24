Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center now open in Norfolk

Woman filling in application form (Photo: Photodisc)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment center is officially open.

The center is designed to assist veterans, transitioning service members and military families.

Staff will be able to help secure employment in Hampton Roads through training, assist with resumes, mock interviews, certifications and more.

Anyone can visit the center located at 861 Glenrock Road in Norfolk. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

