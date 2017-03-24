Kaine, Warner, others aim to overhaul V.A. appeals process

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine joined other senators in introducing legislation intended to overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs' appeals process.

A joint news release sent by Warner's and Kaine's offices noted that the process has not been updated since 1933 and that more than 450,000 appeals currently are pending.

The legislation, the Department of Veterans Affairs Appeals Modernization Act, would help speed up appeals before the Board of Veterans Appeals and provide veterans clear options after they receive an initial decision.

The Government Accountability Office released a report Thursday warning that, if no action is taken, veterans may have to wait an average of 8.5 years by fiscal year 2026 to have their appeals resolved.



“The VA has more than 450,000 veterans waiting to hear about an appeal, and the average appeal takes up to 5 years to resolve,” said Senator Warner. “There is wide acknowledgement that the current process for VA appeals is insufficient to adequately support our nations’ veterans, including the more than 780,000 veterans who call Virginia home. Our legislation will modernize the appeals process while maintaining a veteran’s right to full consideration.”



"I hear from veterans across Virginia whose appeals get caught in a long, complex process that is incredibly difficult to navigate,” said Senator Kaine. “Our bill would simplify and improve the appeals process, which will help the VA address its drastic backlog and decrease wait times for veterans. These reforms are long overdue, and they'll allow the VA to better serve veterans across the country, including nearly 800,000 veterans who call Virginia home."

The Department of Veterans Affairs Appeals Modernization Act seeks to consolidate the appeals process into three tracks:

Local Higher Level Review: This lane would provide the opportunity for a quick resolution of the claim by a higher-level adjudicator at the VA Regional Office. This lane would be a good option for veterans who are confident they have all the evidence necessary to win their claim.

New Evidence: This lane would be for submitting new evidence at the VA Regional Office. This lane would serve as a good option for veterans who believe that they can succeed on their claim by providing additional evidence.

Board Review: In this last lane, intermediate steps currently required by statute to receive Board review would be eliminated. Furthermore, hearing and non-hearing options at the Board would be handled on separate dockets so these distinctly different types of work can be better managed.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester, Richard Blumenthal, Angus King, Maggie Hassan, Bob Casey, Tammy Baldwin, Chris Van Hollen, Patty Murray, Dick Durbin, Dianne Feinstein, Bernie Sanders, Tom Udall, Mazie K. Hirono, and Jeanne Shaheen joined Warner and Kaine as original cosponsors of the legislation.



The Department of Veterans Affairs Appeals Modernization Act is a reintroduction of S. 3328 from last Congress, which was supported by the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, AMVETS, the Military Officers Association of America, the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, and the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.



