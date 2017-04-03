Langley-Eustis to start advanced fighter jet training exercises

(Photo: U.S. Air Force)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Throughout the month of April, Joint Base Langley-Eustis will be conducting a series of training exercises.

The base is working to advance its fighter jets. The exercise, called Atlantic Trident 17, will test some countries' most advanced fighter jets and their pilots.

Some RAF Eurofighter Typhoons have already arrived at the base to begin training alongside the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighters. More should arrive by April 15, along with the French Air Force's Dassault Rafale jets.

Exercises begin next week and will run through the rest of the month.

