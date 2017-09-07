Lawmakers question Navy leaders on deadly destroyer collisions

In this released U.S. Navy handout, damage to the portside is visible as the USS John S. McCain steers towards Changi Naval Base in Singapore following a collision with a merchant vessel on Aug. 21. (Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via Getty, 2017 U.S. Navy)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Top Navy leaders faced tough questions on Capitol Hill regarding two recent deadly destroyer crashes.

Seventeen sailors died, including two with ties to Hampton Roads.

"I think that we can all agree that our nation failed these 17 sailors and their families with their tragic collisions," said Congressman Rob Whittman, of Virginia's First District.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Bill Moran, is the highest Navy official to speak on the collisions, since they happened.

"No matter the circumstances, the operating environment, or how strained our force can be, we should not and can not have collisions at sea," said Moran.

Moran says some of the issues come down to the fact that the Navy is not big enough to do everything they are tasked with.

"You have my promise that we will get to the bottom of these mishaps, we will leave no stones unturned, we will be accountable to you, to our sailors, and to the American public," he said.

The next step in the process is for the Fleet Forces Admiral Philip Davidson to deliver his report on the crashes.

