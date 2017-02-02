Locally-based Navy SEAL killed in action receives posthumous advancement

Chief Special Warefare Operator William "Ryan" Owens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally-based Navy SEAL killed in action last week will be posthumously advanced to senior chief petty officer.

The Navy made the announcement Thursday regarding 36-year-old Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, who died Jan. 29 in Yemen following a raid against Al-Qaeda.

Officials said the Navy approved an exception to policy request for Owens' posthumous advancement, effective the day of his death.

ABC News first reported that one U.S. service member died and three others were injured in Yemen during a raid Saturday by Navy SEALs targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's senior leadership, officials said on Sunday.

The operation, which officials said was launched by the elite counter-terrorism unit SEAL Team Six, which is based in Virginia Beach, Va., was the first carried out with the direct approval of President Trump and resulted in 14 al-Qaeda operatives killed, officials said.

ABC News contributed to this report.

