MacArthur Memorial showcases new exhibits

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The MacArthur Memorial is opening a new exhibit this weekend.

It's called "Over Here, Over There," and the exhibit explains the causes of the U.S. entry into World War I. It also shows wartime propaganda and the training of the American Expeditionary Force.

"Through studying this key, key period in our history, it informs what we know about the present here in Hampton Roads, here in America and here in the world as well," said director Christopher Kolakowski.

The exhibit discusses the American home front, including local efforts in the Hampton Roads area. A second new exhibit features never-before-seen drawings by Ben Steele, who endured the Bataan Death March.

