Mark Wahlberg surprises sailors with visit to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Service members at Naval Station Norfolk got quite a surprise Monday morning when Mark Wahlberg dropped by for a visit.

Wahlberg made a pit stop at the Navy Exchange Fleet Store on his national tour to promote his line of nutrition-based products called Performance Inspired Nutrition.

He also toured the first of a new class carrier and the Navy's newest carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Wahlberg also met with Captain Rich McDaniel, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer and Captain Brad Rosen as well as many more sailors.

