Military officials: Budget gridlock could hurt sailors

U.S. Navy sailors walk past the USS Iwo Jima docked on the Hudson River during Fleet Week May 22, 2009 in New York City. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Federal budget gridlock could negatively impact Navy personnel in the Hampton Roads region.

The Daily Press in Newport News reports that Congress faces an April 28 deadline to approve new spending. Even if lawmakers agree to keep funding at 2016 levels, the military would still come up short.

Military officials say there would be less money for pay raises, housing allowances and other cost-of-living adjustments. Ship maintenance would also drop. Stress on sailors would ratchet up.

One positive is that Newport News Ship Building would weather the storm. Major work is already funded through previously awarded contracts. The shipyard builds aircraft carriers and submarines.

© 2017 Associated Press