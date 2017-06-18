Missing USS Wasp sailor located in Colorado

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A US Navy sailor who vanished last week after leaving the USS Wasp has been found safe in Colorado, NCIS confirms.

Gage Brady left the Wasp in Norfolk around 10:30 on the night of June 10. Investigators say he told a friend he was going to pick up another friend, but he never returned.

Police say when they called Brady's cell phone, someone else answered, saying he found it outside a 7-Eleven in the Ocean View area of Norfolk. Subsequent calls to that phone have been unanswered.

Investigators also say someone used Brady's debit card in Kentucky and Missouri, and they're working with local law enforcement to help identify the person who used the card.

Brady was last seen driving his black 2011 Chevrolet Impala with either a Texas license plate or a Temporary Virginia State license plate.

Brady was located unharmed in Colorado Springs, according to NCIS. No other information is available at this time.

