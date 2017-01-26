Mixed reactions on Trump's Navy Secretary pick

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)---There's mixed reaction here in Hampton Roads to news of President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Navy.

Local leaders are disappointed former Fourth District Congressman Randy Forbes wasn't selected. At the same time, people we talked to are hopeful Philip Bilden does a good job.

Forbes would've brought a wealth of knowledge to the job. But it wasn't to be, with Trump instead naming businessman Bilden to the post, touting his military intelligence experience and cybersecurity expertise as perfect for the job.

"I don't know President Trump, but I know General Mattis very well," said retired Rear Admiral Craig Quigley, who now serves as executive director of the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance. "And if Jim Mattis signed off on this guy, then he is going to be just fine."

Retired Admiral Timothy Keating, who now serves with the Navy League Hampton Roads, agreed. "I think Bilden is a very good choice," he said. " I've never met him to my knowledge, but folks who I respect speak very highly of him."

Local business leaders were pulling for Forbes, especially with the possibility of sequestration coming back, along with the potential for another round of base closings on the horizon.

Hampton Roads Chamber President and CEO Bryan Stephens was one them, but he's hopeful that Bilden's business experience pays dividends or the Navy.

" I think it makes a lot of sense to bring in a business leader, because the Department of Defense is a business, and our Navy is big business," he said. "So we're very encouraged that hopefully soon-to-be Secretary Bilden will bring that business discipline to the Pentagon and to the Navy Staff."

Forbes was traveling out of state, but his former Chief of Staff issued a statement from him. It said: "It was a honor to be considered and I will continue to do whatever I can to help our Navy and the men and women who serve our country,"

Forbes has accepted a position as a Distinguished Fellow at the U.S. Naval War College.

