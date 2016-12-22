More than 4,000 Sailors, Marines to return from deployment on Christmas Eve

navySailors_tr_ap.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines are scheduled to return from deployment, Saturday, December 24.

The Sailors and Marines were serving in the Wasp Amphibious Read Group.

The USS Wasp and USS San Antonio will return to Naval Station Norfolk, while the USS Whidbey Island will be returning to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story.

While on deployment the crews operated in Europe and the Middle East conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and supporting Operation Odyssey Lightning in Sirte, Libya.