Nation's 2.9 million military family members face medical hurdles

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) meets with military spouses at Thomas Nelson Community College. (Photo: Mike Gooding, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The nation's 2.9 million military family members know all too well what a hassle it can be to access the medical care they need.

Senate Armed Services Committee member Tim Kaine of Virginia got an earful about the issue on Friday. He met for an hour and a half with 19 military spouses at Thomas Nelson Community College.

They spoke of obstacles they've encountered in getting Tricare to approve coverage for their children, particularly when they must relocate frequently. They talked about getting timely access to mental health care.

They said there is always a lot of red tape, and at every new duty station, it's like starting over from scratch... especially when it comes to constantly having to prove existing and chronic conditions every time they move.

"It's just something that a lot of military spouses have grown accustomed to, and we're trying to break that red tape and get our voices heard," said Air Force wife Tracy Jennings.

Kaine vowed to help, with amendments to this year's National Defense Authorization Act.

"I have no doubt that some of what I heard today, we're going to go back and start to figure out, can we do some things in the defense authorization bill to respond to some of these issues," he said.

Kaine said he was trying to gather input, to help him in his new role as co-chairman of Senate Military Families Caucus. He said today's session was extremely useful.

