WVEC
Close

Naval Station Norfolk given all clear after report of shooter on base

Staff , WVEC 3:46 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Navy spokeswoman told 13News Now that a report of a shooter on base prompted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

A sailor who was on the Chambers Field side of Naval Station Norfolk thought he heard gunshots near the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT).

Vehicle traffic was secured and all on-base personnel were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Security forces and Naval Criminal Investigative Services later determined it was a false alarm.

The lockdown went into effect at 1:55 p.m. It ended at 2:25 p.m. after security forces gave an all clear.

 

 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories