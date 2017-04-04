File: Flag for the United States Navy. (Photo: Ruskpp, Ruskpp)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Navy spokeswoman told 13News Now that a report of a shooter on base prompted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

A sailor who was on the Chambers Field side of Naval Station Norfolk thought he heard gunshots near the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT).

Vehicle traffic was secured and all on-base personnel were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Security forces and Naval Criminal Investigative Services later determined it was a false alarm.

The lockdown went into effect at 1:55 p.m. It ended at 2:25 p.m. after security forces gave an all clear.

