Naval Station Norfolk turns 100 this year

USS Cole departs from Naval Station Norfolk on Dec. 15, 2016. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Naval Station Norfolk is turning 100 this year.

The base dates back to 1917 when President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation to purchase the former Jamestown Exposition site, along with additional land for use as a Naval Operating Base, according to a proclamation issued Thursday by Governor Terry McAuliffe.

The site was established as Naval Operating Base Hampton Roads Virginia and was made up of Fifth Naval District Headquarters, Naval Training Station, Naval Air Station, Submarine Station, and Naval Hospital.

In 1945, Naval Operating Base Norfolk was renamed Naval Station Norfolk. The move was part of an effort to standardize base names, according to the governor's announcement.

Finally, in 1999, Naval Air Station Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk merged into a single entity called Naval Station Norfolk.

The base is currently the largest naval station in the world.

