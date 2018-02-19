Navy admiral sees 'difficult times ahead' in retaining experienced aviators

Vice Admiral Robert Burke told the Senate Armed Services Committee the Navy is struggling to retain experienced aviators. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- "Difficult times ahead."

That's the assessment from the Navy's chief of personnel when it comes to the issue of retaining experienced aviators.

"As we grow, our need for highly trained people increases," said Deputy Chief of Naval of Operations for Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education, Vice Admiral Robert Burke. "At the same time, the propensity to serve is declining. And each of the services, as well as the civilian sector, are vying for the same limited talent pool. We're clearly in a war for talent."

Burke told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Navy is struggling to retain experienced aviators.

The Navy has now requested of Congress that funding for reenlistment bonuses jump from $254 million in FY17 to about $318 million in FY19.

And, in the aviation community, flying duty funding would increase from about $108.3 million in FY17 to $141.4 million in FY19.

Retired Rear Admiral Mike Groothousen flew F/A-18 Hornets and commanded the USS Harry S. Truman in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He says keeping experienced mid-career aviators is critical.

"And where you really want them is the lieutenant, lieutenant commander, commander-level, where they've got 8-900 hours in the airplane," he said. "Those are the kind of guys you want on your wing going into combat. And if we're losing them due to retention, we're losing the heart and soul."

In addition to aviators, Vice Admiral Burke said the Navy is also falling short on retaining nuclear-trained surface warfare officers, submarine officers and officers within naval special warfare.

