Navy aiming to double number of civilian police officers

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Now hiring. No experience needed.

The Navy is looking to double its civilian police force.

Because of retirements and attrition and the Navy's desire to expand its law enforcement operation, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic suddenly has a need for people.

And the region's various police departments have been granted direct-hire authority, applicants do not have to have prior military or federal service, candidates do not have to go through the usual route of applying through "USA Jobs."

"It's great news for us," said Col Teddy Smith, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Chief of Police. "We're excited to bring on new candidates and new applicants to help us better protect the installation in the Hampton Roads area."

It could be the chance of a lifetime.

Navy Region Mid Atlantic is looking for a few good men and women for a career in law enforcement, at bases here in Hampton Roads, Cutler, Maine and the Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex. Here in Hampton Roads, the need is currently most acute at Naval Station Norfolk.

"We're going to bring them on, send them down to the federal law enforcement academy, get them certified as federal law enforcement officers," said Smith. "No training is needed. We'll train them. Great benefits, great government benefits, dental, health insurance, 401K. So it's a really good job."

Starting salary is $36,000 to $41,000 within the first year. Applicants must be 21, physically fit and able to pass a drug test and criminal background check.

Job openings include patrolmen, bike patrol, investigations, canine, harbor patrol and protecting distinguished visitors.

"It takes dedication, it takes people skills, and it takes people that's willing to rise above themselves, willing to give back," said Lieutenant Colonel James Scott of the Naval Station Norfolk Police Department. "I can't stress this enough: excellent benefits, excellent pay, excellent opportunities for anybody willing to work in the law enforcement field."

Applicants can email their resumes to directhirepolice@navy.mil

