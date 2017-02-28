Navy is considering how to dispose of first nuclear carrier

The now-decommissioned USS Enterprise (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Navy is still deciding on how it will dispose of its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The Daily Press in Newport News reports that nuclear-powered warships are typically recycled at a naval shipyard in Washington state. But there is currently limited space and manpower at that facility.

The Navy is considering using commercial firms to dismantle parts of the ship or all of the USS Enterprise.

A big question is whether disposal of its reactor and nuclear space would be handled by the Navy or a private company. The nuclear section would eventually be disposed of at a Department of Energy site.

The ship may also be placed in storage for a number of years. The recently decommissioned ship is sitting in dry dock in Newport News.



