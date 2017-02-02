Navy personnel take part in active-shooter training

The Navy participating in an active shooter training (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Across Hampton Roads on Thursday, members of the Navy are taking part in anti-terrorism training. It's about keeping a secure base just that: secure. Sailors around Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads practiced what to do in an active shooter situation.

"There is an ever-changing threat. The dynamics to how people are going to react to any situation when they're unhappy is unknown," said Jessica Bentley, an anti-terrorism officer who helped coordinate the training.

Once the shooter is inside the building, personnel takes cover.

"They are barricading themselves in, they're calling 911, they're asking for that response to come and protect them, and to neutralize the shooter, " said Bentley.

Security tries to figure out how many shooters are in the building.

"We never really know how many there is until we cuff everybody, we search everybody, and we perform our procedures as required," said Bentley.

She says the preparation is critical in survival. "Safety of our personnel and our assets is our priority, and that's anywhere," she said.

(© 2017 WVEC)