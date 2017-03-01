Navy punishes Special Ops who flew Trump flag

Navy found that the military convoy seen flying a Trump flag Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, belonged to a Special Warfare unit. (Photo: Provided by indivisibleky via The (Louisville) Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courier-Journal) -- An unspecified number of Navy Special Warfare forces have been punished for flying a Trump flag on a military convoy seen traveling through Louisville last month, igniting fears of an authoritarian state among some motorists.

An inquiry by the Virginia Beach-based unit’s commander found that the service members “violated the spirit and intent of applicable DoD regulations concerning the flying of flags and the apparent endorsement of political activities,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by Lt. Jacqui Maxwell of the Naval Special Warfare Group 2.

She said “administrative corrective measures” were taken with each individual based on their respective responsibility. She declined to elaborate on the punishments or how many were punished.

The Navy had previously said flying the flag was inappropriate and that a command inquiry would be initiated.

The spotting of the flag-flying convoy on Interstate 65 on Jan. 29 ignited a furious national debate.

Some motorists said they were alarmed by military units flying the flag of a national leader rather than the country, which they said gave the appearance of a fascist government or a “banana republic” and underscored concerns under the new president.

Others argued that Trump is now the commander in chief, not a political candidate, and said they saw nothing wrong with service men and women supporting him.

Military regulations say personnel should avoid implying Defense Department sponsorship or endorsement of any “political candidate, campaign or cause.”

Maxwell said the Special Warfare forces were training in and around Fort Knox. She said they were based on the East Coast but she couldn’t disclose where for security reasons.

The vehicles were unmarked, which Maxwell also said could have been for security reasons.

The White House declined to respond to requests for comment at the time.

Photos and videos of the convoy were first posted by a new Louisville-based political organization, Indivisible Kentucky, that opposes Trump and his agenda. Witnesses variously described the convoy including four and 10 trucks.

A Pentagon spokesman initially said erroneously that he thought the trucks were military surplus and being driven by private citizens.

Reporter Andrew Wolfson can be reached at 502-582-7189 or awolfson@courier-journal.com

USA TODAY NETWORK