Navy to host public meeting on replacing Greyhound aircraft with Ospreys

A V-22 Osprey (Photo: AFP, 2007 AFP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy is considering replacing one of its aging aircraft at Naval Station Norfolk, but wants to hear from the public before a decision is made.

A Draft Environmental Assessment proposes replacing 27 C-2A fixed-wing Greyhound aircraft with 38 V-22 tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft at Naval Station Norfolk, as well as at Naval Air Station North Island in California.

The Greyhound planes were first commissioned in the 1960s, and have undergone refurbishment in 1973 and again in 2010.

greyhound_vrc40.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

The Navy says that after 50+ years of service, it is time for them to be replaced, and new facilities and functions are needed to support the new aircraft.

The Ospreys will be used to deliver personnel, mail, and cargo to and from aircraft carriers from land-based supply centers in Norfolk and San Diego.

According to the Environmental Assessment, replacing the Greyhounds with Ospreys will only have minor impacts on the environment and the local community.

The Navy is holding a public meeting on Thursday, January 18 to provide information and to also solicit comments about the proposal. The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, at 111 W. Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk.

The meeting will be an open-house format with no formal presentation, and interested members of the public can arrive any time between 4 and 6.

Click here to view the Navy's Draft Environmental Assessment.

