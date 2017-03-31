'Norfolk 4': Rape pardon brings one relief, but pain lingers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Recently pardoned by Virginia's governor, one of former sailors known as the "Norfolk Four" says he now hopes the healing can begin.

Eric Wilson is one of four men have long claimed police bullied them into falsely confessing to the 1997 rape and murder of Michelle Moore-Bosko. They were pardoned last week by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

A pardon was the only way to clear Wilson's name after his attempts in court failed because of a technicality.

Wilson has been out of prison since 2005 but says he hasn't felt free.

As a registered sex offender, he says he's been limited from traveling and told not even to bother trying to adopting his stepson.

He also has been blocked from working on certain properties and barred from city parks.

© 2017 Associated Press