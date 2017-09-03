Norfolk-based helicopter sea combat squadrons returning home from Texas

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons are headed home from Texas.
According to Commander Dave Hecht from the Norfolk Naval Air Force Atlantic, HSC-7 and HSC-28 have been relieved by two west coast squadrons and are headed back to Norfolk.
No further information was released.
Here are a few Facebook posts from HSC-7 Dusty Dogs while they were in Texas.
