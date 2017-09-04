NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Norfolk-based helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons returned to Naval Station Norfolk after aiding in Harvey relief efforts.

Both squadrons seven and 28 were helping with search and rescue operations in Houston and spent nearly a week away from home.

They helped rescue more than 300 people and also several animals.

The squadrons returned after two west coast squadrons relieved them in Texas.

