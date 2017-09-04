WVEC
Norfolk-based Navy helicopter squadrons returning from Texas

Two Norfolk-based Navy helicopters returned to Naval Station Norfolk from aiding in hurricane relief efforts in Houston.

Staff , WVEC 9:16 AM. EDT September 04, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Norfolk-based helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons will to Naval Station Norfolk Monday afternoon after aiding in Harvey relief efforts.

Both squadrons seven and 28 were helping with search and rescue operations in Houston and spent nearly a week away from home.

They helped rescue more than 300 people and also several animals.

The squadrons were relieved of duty after two west coast squadrons arrived in Texas.

