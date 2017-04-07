Norfolk Public Schools supports military kids

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- April is "Month of the Military Child."

Many military members live in Hampton Roads and not only do those who serve need support, but their families do as well. One Norfolk school is bringing kids together with a military mural project that was made possible though grants.

According to Norfolk Public Schools, military kids make up 20 percent of the student body. The district oversees the students' transition in and out of school, as well as supporting them during the year. Kids at Bay View Elementary are working on a mural project. It allowed them to express their feelings.

"Even though they're tough -- and they're some of the most amazing kids you can come across -- there's still a lot of feelings going on behind that," said Melissa Mitchell, the teacher who is overseeing the project. "We had one child who actually drew a cartoon sequence of an interaction of saying goodbye."

Not only does it allow kids to get emotions out, it also gives them the opportunity to support one another.

"It's fun to make friends with the military kids, because you never know what kids are sad about ... and so it's nice for you to be there to support them," said Jade, whose dad is in the Army.

Once the artwork is complete, it will be shown around the city.

© 2017 WVEC-TV