NSU partners with the Coast Guard

A United States Coast Guard medium response boat. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo / Petty Officer Patrick D. Kelley))

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk State University has partnered with the Coast Guard to improve the diversity of its officer corps.

The two institutions have joined together in the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) program. CSPI is a Coast Guard scholarship program designed to improve the diversity of its officer corps.

Wayne Ivey, NSU’s director of military services and veterans affairs, said NSU will help to promote the Coast Guard and share opportunities the military branch offers to students. Ivey said like NSU’s Army and Navy ROTC branches, the Coast Guard offers student scholarships, training and other related benefits to prospective applicants.

© 2017 WVEC-TV