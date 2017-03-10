Nude photo sharing scandal expands through the military

(Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

(Military Times) -- Defense officials are investigating an image-sharing message board, where troops from all branches of the service are crowdsourcing naked pictures of specific female service members, Military Times has learned.

“This alleged behavior is inconsistent with our values,” said Army Lt. Col. Myles Caggins, a Defense Department spokesman.

Business Insider first reported on Thursday about AnonIB, a website where male service members request naked pictures of their female counterpart by name, rank and duty station. The revelation comes amid an ongoing Naval Criminal Investigative Service into the “Marines United” Facebook page, where members shared nude photos of female Marines, veterans and civilians.

“We fully expect that the discovery of Marines United will motivate Marines to come forward to notify their chain of command of pages like it,” said Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Ryan Alvis. “Things may seem to get worse before they get better; Marines will attack this problem head-on and continue to get better.”

Addressing the “Marines United” scandal on Wednesday, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Ronald Green said there are many places where cyber predators can hide from law enforcement online.

“I'm a cybersecurity major: forensics and policy,” Green told lawmakers at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing. “I know about these deep places that exist. “This is the tip of the spear. This is the tip of the spear.”

