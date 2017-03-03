'Portraits of Courage' and a new friendship

Veteran Will Williamson with President George W. Bush (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS (WFAA) -- Former President George W. Bush is relatively new to the art scene. But since leaving the Oval Office, he took up painting portraits of some of the men and women who have served out country.

Bush is now releasing a book of portraits called, "Portraits of Courage." One of the veterans featured in it spoke to our sister station WFAA in Dallas, about his new-found friendship with the former Commander in Chief has made the ultimate mark on him.

When the US took the fight against terrorism overseas to Iraq and beyond, Will Williamson was among the thousands of soldiers who put his life on the line

He nearly lost his in battle: first, surviving a helicopter crash in Iraq in 2003 and then two years later, taking a round through his flight helmet, knocking him unconscious.

As a young soldier, he could not have imagined that one day, the same man who sent him into combat would become his friend.

The two developed a friendship through the Military Service Institute. Its mission: to help veterans transition into civilian life.

The President often hosts them at his Crawford ranch for bike rides. They are the veterans President Bush included in his new book, "Portraits of Courage."

"Just to be thought of in that caliber of people, and to be chosen to be in the book is a great honor... humbling," Williamson said.

Williamson recalls the pride the former president had when he first told him about the portraits he had been working on.

"He pulls out an iPad and he starts going through the pictures," Williamson recalled. "He's scrolling through all of these things, and he pulls my picture up and says, 'This is what I'm going to put in the book.'"

It's a book that chronicles the sacrifice of men and women who answered the call at a critical time.

Even then, the President went into combat zones to thank his soldiers.

"Most of the time, I was out doing missions or sleeping for the next mission, so I would generally miss all of the that," Williamson said. "So it was a unique experience to meet him now, to be able to call him friend. It speaks volumes to his character."

(© 2017 WFAA)