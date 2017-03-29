Raw Video: Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City medevacs a 70-year-old man from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast March 28, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City

WVEC 11:18 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories