Report: Budget for new carrier isn't reliable

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Navy officials must come up with a new budget plan for the future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.
The reason: a report from the Government Accountability Office expects it to run over its $11.4 billion budget.
It's already under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. This will the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier.
The report says the cost for the Kennedy includes overly optimistic labor-hour projections.
The Ford is the first ship in this class. It just got delivered to the Navy two years late, and 23 percent over budget.
GAO report on Ford-class aircraft carriers by 13News Now on Scribd
