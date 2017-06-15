WVEC
Close

Report: Budget for new carrier isn't reliable

Staff , WVEC 7:34 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Navy officials must come up with a new budget plan for the future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

The reason: a report from the Government Accountability Office expects it to run over its $11.4 billion budget.

It's already under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. This will the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier.

The report says the cost for the Kennedy includes overly optimistic labor-hour projections.

The Ford is the first ship in this class. It just got delivered to the Navy two years late, and 23 percent over budget.

GAO report on Ford-class aircraft carriers by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Superlift for John F. Kennedy carrier under construction

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories