Report: Long wait times continue at VA Hospital in Hampton

The VA hospital in Hampton (Photo: Hampton VA Website)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Long wait times continue to be an issue for the Hampton VA Hospital, according to a new report.

This latest report comes from the Office of Inspector General. It also states that the Hampton VA medical facility did not perform scheduler audits because their supervisors "did not understand the requirement."

According to a study of 87 cases, by the department of Veterans Affairs, the average wait time for patients was 11 days. But the office of the Inspector General conducted their own audit, and found that the average wait time was actually 23 days.

Senator Mark Warner released this statement about the report:

“I am deeply concerned by the findings in the VA’s IG report on wait times at VISN 6, which oversees all of Virginia’s VA Medical Centers. This is an issue I have been working on consistently since 2014, when reports of inaccurate wait times at the VA first became widely known. While the report does not find that wait times were intentionally manipulated, it demonstrates that the VA still is not meeting its own standards for providing timely care. Most troubling to me is that the wait times for veterans who used the Choice program to seek care outside the VA were significantly longer than wait times for those who received care at the VA. This is particularly problematic because Congress authorized the Choice program specifically to help veterans access care in a more timely fashion. I have some tough questions for VA Secretary David Shulkin, who was Undersecretary of the Veterans Health Administration when this IG report was conducted. I hope he can convince me that the VHA, under his direction, took decisive action to fix the problems that this report highlights.”

To read the full report, click here.

