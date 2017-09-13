Report: Aging Navy shipyards are in disrepair, costing billions

File photo: Aerial view of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (Photo: US Navy)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy's four public shipyards -- including Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth -- are facing some serious scrutiny.

A new report from the Government Accountability Office says they are in such bad shape, that they are not meeting the Navy's operational needs.

The report from the Congressional watchdog agency says the shipyards have a $4.8 billion backlog of repairs and renovations, and that work could take 19 years to complete.

All of the shipyards were built at least a century ago, and they were designed to deal with older vessels, reducing their efficiency.

Navy officials say they are aware of the problems, and are working to increase capacity.

In addition to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, the other facilities are:

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Wash.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

