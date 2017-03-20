SEAL accused of rape, kidnapping faces court martial

The Navy SEAL Trident (Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally-based Navy SEAL accused of rape and kidnapping will face a court martial Tuesday.

Investigators said Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko, III threatened and assaulted a female sailor in a hotel room near Fort Knox, Kentucky in 2015.

Varanko, who also is accused of sexually harassing the woman, was assigned to Special Reconnaissance Team Two at the time.

If convicted, he could face life without parole.

